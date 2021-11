ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Kazakhstan

UK Tax Round Up Proskauer Rose LLP The Chancellor presented the Budget on 27 October. Although it contained a wide range of general spending and tax-related announcements, there was nothing of significance for the private funds industry that had not been previously announced.

Help Your Children Buy A Home – And Dodge Inheritance Tax In The Process Russell-Cooke Solicitors Family members are expected to hand out a record £9.8 billion to their children in 2021, according to forecasts by estate agency Savills.

Recent Mistake Cases In The Jersey Court – Where Did It All Go Wrong? Walkers The Royal Court of Jersey has recently provided two helpful judgments in the area of Jersey's mistake law: In the Representation of P and Others [2021] JRC 157 and In the matter of the Representation...

EU DAC 7 – Digital Platforms To Report Information On Their Users To The Tax Authorities Eversheds Sutherland The EU's Directive on Administrative Cooperation in the field of taxation (2011/16/EU) was adopted in 2011 "… to give Member States the power to efficiently cooperate at international level...

Remote Workers And Digital Nomads Leave Tax Footprint Hillier Hopkins The Covid pandemic has seen an increasingly mobile workforce up sticks and work from warmer climates. Often encouraged by new ‘work from home' visas, digital nomads and their employers...