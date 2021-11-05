ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The developments in the field of EU tax law are following up rapidly upon each other. In below document we have included a high-level overview of some of the expected or already in effect measures with references to their respective news articles and tax flashes on our website.

In addition we inserted two clear timelines in the document whereby the first timeline relates to the timing aspect of the measures whereas the second timeline relates to their expected dates of entry into force (if known).

Download the timelines

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.