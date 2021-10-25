Since April 10, 2021 the new Presidential Decree on Holdings activity is entering into force. It widens the powers of the Holding's managing companies such as approval of business-plans on development of subsidiary companies.

Also the managing company is given the rights to present interests of Holding's participants in courts, to carry the purchase of goods (works, services) by their own means for the needs of Holding's participants.

The legislation also gives an additional order of granting the transfer of rights in the framing of one Holding. While transferring rights in the scope of one Holding the VAT is not added.

For learning more follow the link→

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.