At present, a draft 1 of the new rules on implementation of extended producer/importer 2 obligations (hereinafter - the "New Rules"), which, presumably, will replace the existing ones 3 (hereinafter - the "Current Rules"), is under public discussion.

The amendments, which are to be introduced by the New Rules, are of mostly editorial nature made for the purposes of compliance with the new Environmental Code. In this regard, this alert will highlight only the most significant ones.

Thus, one of such significant amendments is the proposal to exclude the provisions on specialised organisations with which the operator 4 is obliged to sign agreements on performance of collection, transportation, processing, disposal and use of waste generated after loss of consumer properties by the products/goods as well as their packaging.

Another significant amendment is addition of the clarification that the obligations on recycling payment 5 will apply only to the products/goods imported to Kazakhstan from outside the EAEU under the customs procedure of "release for domestic consumption" 6. The Current Rules do not clarify as to which customs procedure shall be applied.

Moreover, the New Rules 7 propose to add a provision according to which the producers/importers of cable and wire products will have to provide additionally invoices 8 as well as serial production conformity certificates in respect of such products 9 upon application for recycling payment.

Among other things, the New Rules 10 consider amending the list of documents required for subsequent recycling payment in respect of vehicles and self-propelled agricultural equipment imported into Kazakhstan.

In particular, if the abovementioned goods are to be imported from the EAEU countries, the importers will be obliged to provide the following documents:

confirmation of border crossing;

passport of vehicle 11 /self-propelled vehicle;

/self-propelled vehicle; structure safety certificate on vehicle 12 /conformity certificate on self-propelled agricultural machinery;

/conformity certificate on self-propelled agricultural machinery; acceptance certificate (if any);

bill of lading/international bill of lading CMR (if any).

While according to the Current Rules 13, the importers are entitled to provide any of the above documents at their own discretion.

In case vehicles or self-propelled agricultural machinery will be imported from other countries, the importers, in addition to the above documents, will be obliged to provide a customs declaration confirming the import of such goods under the customs procedure of "release for domestic consumption" 14. At present, according to the Current Rules 15, the list of required documents for import from such countries is limited by the customs declarations only.

