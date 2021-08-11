ARTICLE

CSB Group is proud to be the exclusive contributor of the 2021 Malta Chapter on Corporate Tax – the 9th edition published by Global Legal Insights in association with Gibson Dunn. The Malta Chapter has been authored by two leading tax experts at CSB Group, namely, Malcolm Ferrante – Senior Manager Business Development and Franklin Cachia – Senior Manager Tax and Regulated Industries.

As part of a series that Global Legal Insights publish on a yearly basis, this highly researched tax publication provides readers with expert analysis on current legislative issues and economic and policy development through the eyes of the world's leading regulatory advisors.

The expert analysis on tax situation provided by the Group's tax team presents to its readers an overview on corporate tax work over the past year, the key developments that are currently affecting corporate tax law and practice, tax climate in Malta, factors affecting the attractiveness of Malta as a jurisdiction for holding companies and an outlook for the year ahead.

You are invited to read the Malta chapter first published in GLI – Corporate Tax 2021 by visiting www.globallegalinsights.com

