The new fiscalisation model in Serbia is to be applied on January 1st 2022.

The Tax Administration has published a Technical Guide with the conditions and characteristics of the elements of the electronic fiscal device for approval for use in the e-fiscalization system.

The guide contains definitions of terms, a section on electronic fiscal devices with subsections on the security element, the fiscal invoice processor, and the electronic invoicing system, as well as a section on fiscal invoices, the content and types of fiscal invoices.

It consists of a completely new system, which means that in real time all data from fiscal cash registers will be available to the Tax Administration. This will enable better control, but also fortify the fight against the grey economy and the fight for tax collection.

