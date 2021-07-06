Bahamas:
Bahamas Supports Global Tax Reform
06 July 2021
Bahamas Financial Services Board
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Only July 1st, 2021 The Government of The Bahamas officially
expressed its support, for the proposals of the G20/OECD Inclusive
Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting to reform the global
taxation system. These proposals and the accompanying rules for
international taxation are geared at addressing the tax challenges
arising from the digitalization of the global economy.
Attached is a copy of Government's press release as well as
the OECD/G20 Statement on a Two-Pillar Solution to Address the Tax
Challenges Arising From the Digitalisation of the Economy.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Bahamas
The New G7 Minimum Tax Initiative And The Cayman Islands
Travers Thorp Alberga
So exclaimed Mark Twain on reading his evidently premature obituary. And we can similarly characterise the hopelessly inept Economist article of 1st June 2021 "Twilight of the Tax Haven", in similarly suggesting that the effect ...
Holding Cypriot Real Estate
RSM Cyprus
This section discusses the most important tax implications of the direct holding of real estate. Firstly, it discusses the impact for resident individuals and non-resident individuals.
Cyprus Tax Facts 2021
RSM Cyprus
This publication contains insightful information on the tax system in Cyprus for the tax year 2021.