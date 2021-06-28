Romania:
New Rules For Establishing Tax Residence
28 June 2021
MPR Partners
Foreign legal entities seeking to establish tax residence in
Romania based on a place of effective management must complete a
questionnaire published by the Romanian tax authorities on May 17
in Order no. 577. Further information is available in our
experts' article, originally published on the MNE Tax website,
here.
