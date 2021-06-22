ARTICLE

Through Law 208 of 2021, Law 99 of 2019 has been modified, which is related to the Tax Amnesty for the payment of taxes in Panama.

On this occasion, it is a Tax Amnesty to which taxpayers, be they natural and legal persons, as well as real estate that owe taxes, fees and special contributions due and delinquent as of January 31, 2021, can avail themselves.

On the other hand, the possibility of being able to carry out payment arrangements with the General Directorate of Revenues is opened again; Even if you have a prior payment arrangement, you can withdraw from it and avail yourself of a new payment agreement as long as you pay 25% of the nominal tax owed, in which case the Panamanian State forgives you 85% of the total interest surcharges and fines. It should be noted that any payment arrangement made at this time must be paid in full by December 31, 2021.

Corporations, limited liability companies, private interest foundations and other legal structures that must pay the franchise tax annually, can take advantage of this new tax amnesty in order to pay their surcharges and fines, which are due as of January 31 from 2021, with an 85% discount to them.

