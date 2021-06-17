ARTICLE

For the 6th episode of Inside Portugal, we talk about one of the main taxes in Portugal, the IRS - the Personal Income Tax. If you want to know more about what you need to pay and when, listen to this easy-going conversation between tax lawyer Ana Castro Gonçalves, from Caiado Guerreiro, and certified accountant Catarina Rosado, from Finpartner, our long-time accounting and tax consulting business partner.

