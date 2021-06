ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

André Madeira Jesus, lawyer at Caiado Guerreiro, joins Luisa Maldonado from bank Millenium BCP to talk about the benefits of being a non-habitual tax resident in Portugal. Listen to this edition of INSIDE PORTUGAL and get to know more about this regime.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.