Are you still looking for your next digital nomad adventure?

Location independent movement is gaining traction and more people are considering this dynamic lifestyle. All cities are not equal though and there are certain criteria that make a place a fabulous and preferred spot for Digital Nomads.

Do you crave a change of scenery after being stuck in lockdown for so many months?

The latest trends show that more and more digital nomads are moving to Greece and usually stay longer than expected. Areas such as the capital, Athens, co-capital Thessaloniki in the North and some of the islands like Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos, Crete, seem to offer favorable conditions for digital nomads to stay and work in Greece. The country has already what it takes; good weather, affordable prices, amazing food and accessibility while the laidback lifestyle is in itself a stress-reliever .

Greece is ideal for digital nomads who are indulged in blogging, web development, online marketing, and art. With a developed infrastructure to support all types of professions and high-speed internet connectivity, the country welcomes everyone who seeks a change of work culture and living style.

Visa & Entry Requirements

Non-EU citizens wishing to work in Greece require a visa to enter the country. Moreover, if you plan on staying for less than 90 days, you need not apply for a residence permit. A tourist visa would do the needful. Furthermore, you can apply for a Schengen Greece visa, whatever be the purpose of your visit.

Work Visa type D visa (or National Visa) for work must be obtained for any non-EU national planning to stay in Greece for more than 90 days and work in the country. This visa is not an exclusive visa for work purposes. The national long-stay D visa allows travelers to enter and stay in Greece for more than three months and n up to one year. It can also be issued for academic research and studies as well as for participation in cultural, scientific, and religious events, other than employment.

Greek Digital Nomad Visa

Greece's government is currently working on establishing a one-year travel special visa for digital nomads, which will probably be applied online within 2021 and will permit internationals engaged in remote jobs, to work from Greece.

The plan, agreed mutually between Greece's Ministries of Migration and Foreign Affairs, aims in helping remote workers choose an advanced way of working.

Nonetheless, it remains a question mark whether the legislation passed by the Greek Parliament last year, granting a 50% tax break for the first seven years to non-dom employees and freelancers, will apply to digital nomads arriving to Greece and under what conditions. As of January 2021, the 50% reduction plan applies for both employed and self-employed entrepreneurs (under the condition that they have not been tax residents of Greece for the last 5 out of 6 years). The new law caught the attention of digital nomads from every corner of the planet, putting Greece on the top of the list with the most favorable places for digital nomad life.

Digital Banking in Greece

One thing a digital nomad is always considerate about is his finances. Now nomads can make transactions using their mobile phones or laptops provided they have opted for online banking services. Internet and mobile banking are available by local and international banks in Greece provided you own a bank account.

Alternate Solutions

Should you not wish to wait for the Digital Nomad Travel Visa other trending non-dom residence programs that might be of interest are:

Moving to Greece might not be hard, however, it implies excessive bureaucracy. Our legal and accounting team can assist you in every step of the process.

