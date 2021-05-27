ARTICLE

The new edition of the EU Tax Alert is available. With this publication we would like to keep you informed of the latest developments on EU tax law.

Highlights in this edition:

CJ rules on conditions to form a VAT group (M-GmbH)

CJ rules on VAT treatment of supplies between head office and branch (Danske Bank)

Council of the EU adopts new rules to strengthen administrative cooperation and include sales through digital platforms (DAC7)

CJ rules that an adverse tax regime for non-residents is in breach of the TFEU even if its applicability is optional (MK)

You can read the new edition of the EU Tax Alert below or download the PDF version.

