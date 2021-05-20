ARTICLE

This webinar covers both tax and non-tax reasons for considering Switzerland as a place of residence for both individuals and companies. It also covers the eligibility of individuals to become Swiss resident.

Speakers:

Christine Breitler: Managing Director, Dixcart Switzerland

Laurence Binge: Director, Dixcart UK

Philippe Mantel: Partner, LEAX, Geneva

