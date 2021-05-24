ARTICLE

Through a normative act, the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania has approved the decision to extend the deadline for submitting the annual statement of personal income by two months ergo the payment of tax liability (if any tax liability arises from the annual statement) on the same date.

According to this decision, the deadline for submitting the annual statement for the year 2020 is June 30th, 2021, while the initial deadline was April 30th, 2021.

In the addendum to the law “On income tax”, it has also been decided the remission of fines for the cases where the submitted statement is inaccurate or incorrect and contains false information, provided that the correct statement is submitted within the deadline of June 30th, 2021.

The submission of this statement is mandatory for all the resident individuals, who are employed in two or more entities at the same time, as well as for all resident individuals, if they realize gross annual income from all sources (inside and outside the Republic of Albania), in the total amount over 2,000,000 (two million) ALL.

Non-resident individuals are obliged to submit the annual income statement to the Tax Authority only if they are employed in more than one entity within the Republic of Albania or if they realize gross annual income with source within the Republic of Albania, in the total amount over 2,000,000 (two million) ALL.

