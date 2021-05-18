ARTICLE

Following the Fiscalization Reform which has officially started in January 2021, the General Directorate of Taxes of the Republic of Albania has issued an official announcement according to which:

"All the entities that have started issuing electronic invoices for cash transactions from a certified software program and consequently are no longer using the installed fiscal devices, should take action to deregister the fiscal devices in use."

This notification applies to all the taxpayer entities that have implemented and are currently using a certified software before the official date of entry into force of law no. 87/2019, “On the electronic invoice and the turnover monitoring system”.

The entity should inform the Tax Office by writing an official letter or by sending an electronic notification that it has implemented a certified software solution and seeks to deregister the fiscal device that it no longer uses. The request should be accompanied by all the data of the software in use.

After the approval of the request by the Tax Administration, the authorized company should deregister the fiscal device and save its fiscal memory.

It is a legal obligation of every taxpayer entity to deregister fiscal device that is no longer in use.

