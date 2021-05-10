This was stated, by the Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras, who also described the network of short-term policies that will support the restart of the economy.

The cost of the support measures will approach 15 billion euros this year, with a target to reach 39 billion euros in the next two years. 

Amongst the measures aiming to boost the entrepreneurship and the foreign investments are:  

  • The “BRIDGE” Program for the subsidizing of loans to businesses, as well as the new guarantee program through banks for very small businesses. 
  • Subsidy of part of the fixed expenses of companies and additionally, the non-refundable subsidy to small businesses. 
  • Implementation of targeted programs to support sectors of the economy through the NSRF (e.g., catering, tourism, gyms, playgrounds etc.). 
  • Coverage of insurance contributions and additional subsidy for the long-term unemployed and seasonal, through the 100,000 new job creation program (for 6 months). A measure that will further reduce the current labor cost. 
  • Training programs of the Ministry of Labor (with OAED). 
  • Strengthening of tourism industry through programs supporting local visitors. 
  • Arrangements of tax and insurance obligations 
  • Reduction of ENFIA (Property tax) by an average of 22%. 
  • Reduction of the profit tax rate for all companies from 28% to 22%. 
  • Reduction of the tax rate for dividends from 10% to 5%. 
  • Reduction of the tax advance for legal entities from 100% to 80% and for all agricultural schemes by 10% 
  • Reduction of insurance contributions by 1% and by 3 more percentage points of private employees' sector for 2021 and 2022. 
  • VAT reduction on transport, coffee and non-alcoholic beverages, cinema and theatre tickets until September 30th, 2021  
  • VAT reduction on tourist packages until December 31st, 2021 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.