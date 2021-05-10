ARTICLE

This was stated, by the Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras, who also described the network of short-term policies that will support the restart of the economy.

The cost of the support measures will approach 15 billion euros this year, with a target to reach 39 billion euros in the next two years.

Amongst the measures aiming to boost the entrepreneurship and the foreign investments are:

The “BRIDGE” Program for the subsidizing of loans to businesses, as well as the new guarantee program through banks for very small businesses.

Subsidy of part of the fixed expenses of companies and additionally, the non-refundable subsidy to small businesses.

Implementation of targeted programs to support sectors of the economy through the NSRF (e.g., catering, tourism, gyms, playgrounds etc.).

Coverage of insurance contributions and additional subsidy for the long-term unemployed and seasonal, through the 100,000 new job creation program (for 6 months). A measure that will further reduce the current labor cost.

Training programs of the Ministry of Labor (with OAED).

Strengthening of tourism industry through programs supporting local visitors.

Arrangements of tax and insurance obligations

Reduction of ENFIA (Property tax) by an average of 22%.

Reduction of the profit tax rate for all companies from 28% to 22%.

Reduction of the tax rate for dividends from 10% to 5%.

Reduction of the tax advance for legal entities from 100% to 80% and for all agricultural schemes by 10%

Reduction of insurance contributions by 1% and by 3 more percentage points of private employees' sector for 2021 and 2022.

VAT reduction on transport, coffee and non-alcoholic beverages, cinema and theatre tickets until September 30 th , 2021

, 2021 VAT reduction on tourist packages until December 31st, 2021

