The draft budget law for the year 2021 was passed on 19 December 2020 and the provisions included have been applicable since 1 January 2021. Please read our article with the key takeaways of the tax measures.
Thereafter, the Luxembourg indirect tax authorities issued a series of administrative circulars that mainly confirm the provisions of the new law.
Originally Published 31 March, 2021
