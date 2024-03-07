Join us over the next nine months as Global Managing Partner William Peake sits down with each of our office managing partners to learn more about them and their jurisdictions. Each episode will discuss a broad range of topics from the personal to the professional, sharing insights shaped by their local experiences.

In our second episode, William sits down with Bermuda Managing Partner Henry Tucker, who shares his legal journey that took him to London, Hong Kong, and the BVI before finally returning home to manage our Bermuda office in 2023. He also chats about why Bermuda is a leading offshore centre, the tricks to managing a practice and being an OMP, and he shares advice for junior lawyers starting their careers.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

