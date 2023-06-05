The long-awaited 2023 edition of the Games of the Small States of Europe has finally kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony held at the Granaries in Floriana on Monday 29th May 2023. This is the third time that Malta is hosting these Games, following the 1993 and 2003 editions.

Given the calibre of the event, around 800 volunteers were needed to support and ensure the smooth running of this vast operation. For this year's edition, Bank of Valletta has given its people the opportunity to participate as volunteers during the games. Following an internal call to staff, 10 employees were selected and were granted special leave to attend and offer a lending hand.

Ray Debattista from the Bank's People and Culture function met the volunteers on the eve of the opening. "It gives us great pleasure to support our people, offering new experiences to staff members outside their normal place of work. At Bank of Valletta, we strongly believe in the holistic development of our people and hold work-life balance in high regard."

He went on to say that this initiative ties in with the Bank's commitment to be the Employer of Choice for its people, a goal that the Bank will continue to pursue through various initiatives that target individual employee career prospects, as well as providing more incentives such as the Voluntary Occupational Pension Scheme that was launched a few months ago.

As explained by Ray Debattista, there is strong consensus among the Bank's senior management that every effort will be made to offer employees full support in enhancing both their career and their personal development. Sports and well-being are a key part of this strategy, also channeled through its CSR strategy, which sees the Bank promoting a healthy lifestyle in its communities.

Bank of Valletta takes this opportunity to augur the very best to the Maltese contingent during these Games as well as to SportMalta and the Malta Olympic Committee responsible for the organisation of this national sporting event.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.