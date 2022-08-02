South Africa:
Cohort 4: Applied Legal Project Management - 1 September 2022 – 4 October 2022
02 August 2022
SchoemanLaw Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Facilitation schedule:
- 1 September 2022 at 14:00-15:00 Modules
1-3
- 8 September 2022 at 14:00-15:00 Modules
4-6
- 15 September 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Modules
7-10
- 22 September 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Modules
11-13
- 29 September 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Modules
14-15
- 4 October 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Closeout
Cost R6500 (early bird) or R8500 – click here to
enrol: https://forms.office.com/r/ASv7hRSRi0
Attendees who complete the facilitation and practical
exercises qualify for international accreditation as LPA or
LPP
Click here for more: https://www.schoemanlaw.co.za/training/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from South Africa
Notarizing Documents In Nigeria
Famsville Solicitors
The Notaries Public Act 1936 (''the Act'') provides for the appointment, roles and responsibilities of a Notary Public in Nigeria.
UAE International Arbitration Chapter
BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP
The following UAE International Arbitration 2022 Q&A provides an overview of International Arbitration laws and regulations applicable in the UAE.
Notary Public Services In Nigeria
Famsville Solicitors
The Notaries Public Act 1936 provides for the appointment, roles and responsibilities of a Notary Public in Nigeria. In Nigeria, Notaries Public are appointed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria.
Avoiding Wastage In Your Law Firm
SchoemanLaw Inc.
Wastage is the number one issue in service-based businesses, including law firms. Wastage is a result we see when there is a weak interaction between the system, process and people, and it hampers progress.