Key Points

South Africa introduced visa-waiver travel options for eligible nationals of Kenya

Overview

The government of South Africa will introduce short-term visa-exempt travel option s for nationals of Kenya beginning 1 January 2023. Under the visa-waiver program, nationals of Kenya will be permitted to enter the country without a visa for a maximum period of 90 days for specific business and tourism purposes.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 14 November 2022

