Key Point

On 2 September 2022 South Africa announced an extension of stay for nationals of Zimbabwe holding a Zimbabwe Exemption Permit

Overview

The government of South Africa added an additional extension of stay for Zimbabwean nationals. Under this extension, nationals of Zimbabwe who currently hold an expired Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) will be permitted to remain in South Africa until 30 June 2023. During the extension period, nationals of Zimbabwe are expected to apply for a new visa. During the extension period, nationals of Zimbabwe with expired ZEPs will be permitted to enter and exit South Africa.??

What are the Changes?

On 2 September 2022, the government of South Africa announced an additional extension period for nationals of Zimbabwe currently residing in the country and who hold an expired ZEP. According to the government, this will allow for nationals of Zimbabwe to legally remain in the country.?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 22 September 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.