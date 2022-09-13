Key Points

The government of South Africa announced that the responsibility for processing long-term visa documents will be assigned to individual consular posts?

Overview

The government of South Africa announced it will no longer centralize the review process of long-term visas. Instead, long-term visa applications will be reviewed and processed by individual consular posts of South Africa.?

What are the Changes?

The government of South Africa announced that the country's consular posts will assume the responsibility of reviewing and processing long-term visa applications. In January 2022, the government of South Africa assigned this responsibility to the Department of Home Affairs. However, due to delayed processing times of long-term visas, the government shifted the process back to consular offices.?

Looking Ahead

The government of South Africa has yet to announce when the transition will begin or the new estimated time for long-term visa processing. Continue to check the government of South Africa's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.??

Originally published 12 September 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.