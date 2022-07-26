Key Points

The government of South Africa launched a pilot project for South Africans to renew passports while in the UK

Overview

On 13 June 2022, the government of South Africa introduced a pilot project to ease the passport renewal process for South African nationals living in the United Kingdom (UK). The pilot will cover the cities of London, Edinburgh, and Manchester. As part of this service, the Department of Home Affairs will extend its partnership with Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) Global to implement the pilot in the UK. VFS Global will receive applications for passport renewals at its new centers in these three cities.

What are the Changes?

The government of South Africa introduced a pilot passport renewal program in three cities in the UK. The program will serve citizens of South Africa living in the UK who need passport renewal services. According to the government of South Africa, the new passport service will also advance the government's movement from manual, paper-based processes to digital services.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of South Africa's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.