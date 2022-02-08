ARTICLE

Key Points

New list for Critical Skills visa applicants

New categories added to the Critical Skills List

Overview

On 2 Feb. 2022, the government of South Africa released the updated Critical Skills List for Critical Skills visas and permanent residence permits in addition to guidance for the implementation of the list. The list includes 101 critical skills categories with information on the occupation name or title, a description of the occupation and the minimum qualification requirements. To qualify for a Critical Skills visa in South Africa, the applicant must meet the requirements on the Critical Skills List.

What are the Changes?

The government of South Africa updated the Critical Skills List on 2 Feb. 2022. Under this update, new categories and further information concerning the minimum qualification requirements were added. The last update to the Critical Skills List took place in 2014. New categories include the position of corporate general manager for medium enterprises or larger, and director and chief executive officer for enterprises and organizations were also added to the list.

Looking Ahead

Applications related to the requirements of the previous 2014 Critical Skills List will no longer be accepted. Instead, individuals are required to apply under the requirements of the new list. Continue to check the government of South Africa's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 07 February 2022

