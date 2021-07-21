ARTICLE

South Africa: Podcast | Foreign Nationals In SA Urged To Keep Abreast Of Latest Visa Concessions | Zahida Ebrahim

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Zahida Ebrahim, the Director of Immigration and Dispute Resolution Executive spoke to the OFM Business Hour team regarding some of the visa concessions which now apply to foreigners in South Africa.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.