POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from South Africa

Synopsis On The Stamp Duties Act And The Value Added Tax Act PUNUKA Attorneys & Solicitors Stamp duties are a form of tax paid on documents or instruments executed in Nigeria. It is also paid on documents or instruments to be performed in Nigeria.

Transfer Pricing: Insights On Landmark Judgment Andersen in South Africa The tax court, sitting in Johannesburg, was called upon to adjudicate a transfer pricing dispute between ABD Limited ("ABD"), a telecommunications company...

Transfer Pricing Filings Migration From ETP Plat To Taxpro Max Andersen in Nigeria The Nigeria Transfer Pricing Regulations (NTPR) 2018 includes various compliance obligations for taxpayers, one of which is the filing of annual statutory Transfer Pricing (TP)...

An Overview Of E-Commerce Taxation In Nigeria The Trusted Advisors Nigeria has experienced a rapid digital transition in the modern period, with e-commerce standing out among other sectors. The explosion of internet transactions has not only changed...

Income Taxes In Egypt: A Detailed Examination Of Current Practices Andersen in Egypt Income taxes are one of the most important sources of revenue for any country, and they have been imposed in Egypt for many years.