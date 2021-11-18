Introduction
- In September 2021, we emailed a survey in conjunction with SurveyFiesta, to key people in Sub-Saharan Africa in order to gather information on how the Covid-19 pandemic, and related uncertainties, are affecting the state of fraud and corruption in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- We had responses from 182 participants in organizations spanning 21 industries and 10 countries; South Africa, Eswatini, Botswana, Uganda, Namibia, Lesotho, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Malawi.
- Each person who took part in the survey was presented with a questionnaire consisting of 16 questions. These respondents provided information on the method of fraud employed, the means of detection, the response by the victim organization after the fraud had been detected, their biggest perceived fraud threat, the top five anti-fraud controls relied on to prevent and detect fraud, and their predictions for the next twelve months.
- The purpose of the study is to gather meaningful information on the evolution of fraud in the region and we are deeply grateful to the people who shared their knowledge and experiences to help us prepare the report.
- This report is the second in a series of annual surveys addressing this topical subject in Sub-Saharan Africa, and was coordinated by Dr Antonio Pooe and Mario Fazekas of the South African office.
