Welcome to the Spring 2021 issue of the SNG Grant Thornton Forensic Focus Newsletter! We hope you enjoy this issue and if you have any topic suggestions for future editions, please let us know.

Inside our spring edition:

A short overview of an interview Thuli Madonsela did when she was a keynote speaker at this year's ACFE fraud conference in the USA.

The key findings from a joint survey compiled and published by Grant Thornton and the ACFE.

We look at the Top Five Fraud-Related Movies and discuss two of them, as we use these two real-life movie stories in our anti-fraud courses.

We list some of the key findings from the recently published SABRIC ANNUAL CRIME STATS 2020.

Interview with Tebogo Sealanyane, our Forensic Services colleague, who was sworn in and formally admitted as an Attorney of the High Court of South Africa.

And finally, we provide dates for our last few 2021 online Anti-Fraud & Ethics Courses that we are running for the IIA.

