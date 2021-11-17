Welcome to the second issue of the SNG Grant Thornton Forensics Newsletter!

Well, we are now halfway through the year and during that time our forensic division published the first SNG Grant Thornton sub-Saharan Africa Fraud & Corruption survey.

The survey report release was followed up with online webinars for clients and potential clients in South Africa, Eswatini, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Lesotho, with Botswana, Zimbabwe and Nigeria planned for July and August. In addition to putting the spotlight on Fraud in Africa, this initiative was also aimed at strengthening the Grant Thornton forensics family in Africa.

In this issue, we provide some feedback on these webinars and have the following articles:

We look at some of the key findings from the recently published ACFE Fraud Awareness Training Benchmarking Report.

We examine the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Survey, which has some alarming information you should be aware of, especially if you are an auditor or accountant.

Finally, we go through a most interesting fraud case study where the perpetrator stole $22 million over seven years.

We hope you enjoy this issue and if you have any suggestions for future editions, please let us know as our goal is to be a leading forensics practice that is seen as a center of excellence, supporting Grant Thornton offices across the African Continent.

