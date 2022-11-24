ARTICLE

Whistle-blower hotlines are critically important tools for exposing and deterring fraud and corruption, as well as promoting good corporate governance and citizenship. However, they have to be well marketed and trusted by employees, or they will go unused.

In a webinar organised by our Forensics, Employment and Dispute Resolution teams, Adrian Roux, Curtis Nhliziyo and Wim Steyn will debate the following questions:

What is whistle-blowing?

Why is it important to launch investigations following whistle-blower reports?

How do we encourage and protect whistle-blowers?

What is the future of whistle-blowing?

What protection is (or should be) afforded to whistle-blowers?

Following the discussion, our speakers will be joined by Steven Powell, Stuart Harrison and George van Niekerk for an interactive Q&A session.

