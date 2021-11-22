ARTICLE

Taking Stock Of ESG Regulatory Developments In South Africa ENSafrica This week marks the start of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to be held in the city of Glasgow, Scotland

Stress Management In The Workplace S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. Generally, stress is a feeling of emotional or physical tension. It can come from any event or thought that makes an individual feel frustrated, angry, or nervous. Stress is your body's reaction to a challenge or demand.

Food Loss And Food Waste: ESG And Sustainability Enquiry ENSafrica About 30% of local agricultural production in South Africa is wasted each year, which is equivalent to an estimated R60bn a year or about 2% of GDP.

Environmental Norms Under The Uzbek Law Unicase Law Firm The legislation of Uzbekistan in the field of environmental protection is quite general and concise. Nevertheless, new legal acts are reviewed, amended and created annually to describe rights and obligations in more details.

New Financial Provision Regulations Under NEMA Clyde & Co Exacting requirements for the mining industry and an alert for environmental guarantee insurers: the new financial provision regulations under the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA).