South Africa's Food Loss and Food Waste
- About 30% of local agricultural production in South Africa is wasted each year, which is equivalent to an estimated R60bn a year or about 2% of GDP.
- South Africa generates an estimated 12.6 million tonnes of food loss and waste per annum (a third of the food available).
- Its estimated that every tonne of edible surplus food could make an estimated 4,000 meals.
- In a country where 30% of households are at risk of hunger, 31% experience hunger (approximately 7.4 million people) and with 13 million children living in poverty this is clearly unsustainable.
ESG in the context of our planetary boundaries
Scientists note nine planetary boundaries beyond which we can't push Earth Systems without putting our societies at risk:
1) climate change,
2) biodiversity loss,
3) ocean acidification,
4) ozone depletion,
5) atmospheric aerosol pollution,
6)freshwater use,
7) biogeochemical flows of nitrogen and phosphorus,
8) land-system change; and
9) release of novel chemicals.
