The Office of the Chief Justice and the Department of Public Works have resolved the power supply interruptions that have been causing delays in the delivery of justice at the Johannesburg High Court. As a result, physical hearings will be the default mode effective Monday, 30 January 2023. In cases where remote hearings have already been arranged, these arrangements will still apply during 30 January to 3 February 2023, except for unopposed motion courts, the Special Interlocutory Court and the Settlements Court.

The Deputy Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Johannesburg issued a directive on 25 January 2023 stating that:

two generators in the court precinct have been serviced and repaired;

generators will be regularly serviced and the Department of Public Works will monitor the machines remotely;

an officer from the Office of the Chief Justice will monitor the machines daily and report to the court manager;

uninterrupted power supply devices are being considered for each court room to back up recording devices;

faulty air conditions in some courts are receiving attention.

This rapid response to the power crisis will hopefully have the effect of stopping any further delays in the court's work.

