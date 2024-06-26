ARTICLE
26 June 2024

Ghana Joins TMclass

Adams & Adams

Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
From 13 May 2024, the Registrar General in Ghana will use and accept the terms from the harmonised database of goods and services (HDB) in TMclass.

The incorporation of the Ghanian Registry in TMclass takes the total number of participating national and regional IP offices, which includes ARIPO, OAPI, WIPO and the EUIPO, to 93.

TMclass offers users the ability to search for and translate goods and services to and from any of the 44 languages available, as well as verifying a term's correct classification under the Nice classification.

The incorporation of the Ghanian Registry in TMclass stems from the EU funded project, Intellectual Property Rights Action for Africa (AfrIPI), which is implemented by the EUIPO.

Source: https://afripi.org/en/news/ghana-joins-tmclass

Adams & Adams
