OAPI: E-Filing Process To Commence From 3 June 2024

The OAPI Registry has confirmed the implementation of its e-filing system, which will commence on 3 June 2024.

As part of the Registry's change management objectives, the Registrar has organized a series of virtual meetings to ensure all accredited agents receive adequate training on the new system and processes.

The e-filing system will be implemented in respect of trade mark matters, including registrability searches, the filing of applications for registration, renewals, recordals, and oppositions. Company name registrations and objections will also be manged via the e-filing system, moving forward.

Patent matters will not form part of the initial implementation phase.

Although agents can now file applications electronically via the e-filing system, hard copies of documents, including printouts of digital supporting documents, still need to be submitted manually to the Registry to complete filing formalities.

The implementation of the e-filing system is expected to enhance the efficiency of the OAPI Registry insofar as their handling and processing of trade mark and company name registration matters are concerned.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.