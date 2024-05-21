Kenya Places Spotlight On The Protection Of Intellectual Property Rights

The second Kakamega International Conference was hosted in Kenya from 19 to 22 March 2024. The aim of the conference is to stimulate and accelerate economic growth in Kenya through sustainable investments.

The second Kakamega International Conference was hosted in Kenya from 19 to 22 March 2024. The aim of the conference is to stimulate and accelerate economic growth in Kenya through sustainable investments.

Mr John Onyango, the managing director of the Kenya Industrial Property Institute ("KIPI") was one of the speakers at this conference. Mr Onyango explained that KIPI's goal is to educate the business community of the ways in which it can protect its industrial property rights. He went on to point out that when businesses and individuals protect their industrial property rights, they are empowered to derive the maximum benefit from their intellectual creations and are able to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

This perspective bodes well for the value and enforcement of intellectual property rights in Kenya.

