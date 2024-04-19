ARTICLE

In January 2024, the Zambia Trade Mark Registry issued a notice regarding the update of the NICE classification system from the 11th edition to the 12th edition. Although the notice did not specify the implementation year, further inquiry with the Registry confirmed they are now using the 12th edition, version 2024.

