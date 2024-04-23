On 1 February 2024, the Ministry of Economy and Trade launched the electronic advertising system for trade marks, marking a significant step in digitalising the registration and advertising processes. Mr Mohamed Al -Hawaji, the Minister of Economy and Trade, oversaw the launch. The Ministry aims to complete the electronic declaration process for trade mark applications up to 2023 by June 2024.

