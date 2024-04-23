South Africa:
Ministry Introduces An Electronic Advertising System For Trade Marks
23 April 2024
Adams & Adams
On 1 February 2024, the Ministry of Economy and Trade launched
the electronic advertising system for trade marks, marking a
significant step in digitalising the registration and advertising
processes. Mr Mohamed Al -Hawaji, the Minister of Economy and
Trade, oversaw the launch. The Ministry aims to complete the
electronic declaration process for trade mark applications up to
2023 by June 2024.
Further information on the event can be found here.
