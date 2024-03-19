After almost a year of disruption due to civil unrest, the Sudan Trade marks Office resumed operations on 11 February 2024. The office has also temporarily relocated to the coastal town of Port Sudan (previously located in Khartoum).

The Trade Marks Office has started receiving applications for trade mark registrations, renewals, and recordals. All procedures are handled online and are paperless. The examination and publication of these applications, as well as the acceptance of supporting documents will, however, commence only after the trade marks database is re-established. This is due to the loss of trade mark records during the civil unrest in Khartoum.

It is our understanding that it will be possible to obtain extensions of time for deadlines that fell during the Trade Marks Office closure period.

In addition, an updated schedule of official fees was released by the Trade Marks Office towards the end of February. We are currently assessing these revisions and will relay all pertinent details as soon as possible.

