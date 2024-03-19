Following a stakeholder engagement meeting with the USRB and the Ugandan Government Printer (responsible for publishing trade mark applications under the new Trade Mark Regulations), the trade mark publication fees have been increased from USD80 to USD100 with immediate effect. This fee, however, may vary according to the length of the specification of goods/services. Typesetting has been removed as a requirement for publication.

Source: Internal

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.