South Africa:
Increase In Publication Fees
19 March 2024
Adams & Adams
Following a stakeholder engagement meeting with the USRB and the
Ugandan Government Printer (responsible for publishing trade mark
applications under the new Trade Mark Regulations), the trade mark
publication fees have been increased from USD80 to USD100 with
immediate effect. This fee, however, may vary according to the
length of the specification of goods/services. Typesetting has been
removed as a requirement for publication.
Source: Internal
