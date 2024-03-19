In accordance with Article 11 of the Executive Regulations for Trademarks, the Libyan Trade Marks Office has released official decision No. (335) of 2024 regarding trade mark cancellations.

In terms of this decision, any published trade mark application featured in the Official Gazette, which has not been renewed as prescribed by Article (1257) of Commercial Activity Law No. (23) of 2010, shall be deemed cancelled.

Proprietors are urged to review their Libyan trade marks portfolio and submit renewal applications, timeously.

Source: Eldib & Co

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.