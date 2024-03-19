Thursday, 1 February 2024, saw the Ministry of Economy and Trade introducing its electronic advertising system for trade marks. Senior officials from the Ministry, the technical team overseeing the system's implementation, and numerous owners of intellectual property companies attended the event.

The event commenced with the advertisements of over 6,000 local and foreign trade mark applications filed at the Trade Marks Office between 2013 and 2015. A detailed timeline has been established to complete the electronic advertising process for trade mark registration applications by June 2024. A 30-day period will be allotted for receiving oppositions against trade mark registrations from the date they are uploaded onto the electronic platform.

This launch represents a significant milestone in the digital transformation of trade mark registration and advertising processes, underscoring the Ministry's commitment to strengthening intellectual property rights protection. It aligns with the government's broader objectives of modernizing legal frameworks to better serve businesses and intellectual property owners, ensuring effective protection and management of trade marks.

Source: Eldib & Co

