OAPI and AfrIPI strategize content exploitation during workshop in Cameroon

A three-day workshop held in Douala, Cameroon, from 18-20 December 2023, facilitated by OAPI and the Intellectual Property Rights for Africa (AfrIPI) project, focused on harmonizing strategies for the protection and effective exploitation of digital-centric cultural content.

The event aimed to raise awareness of industry challenges, proposed exploitation strategies, and enhance delegates' capacity in managing intellectual property rights for digital distribution of cultural content. Attended by representatives from OAPI Member States, the workshop fostered experience exchange and best practices, contributing to the technological evolution of the African cultural industry.

The workshops initiatives aligns with the 2019 'strategic plan for copyright and related rights development in Africa', adopted in 2019 in Nairobi under the auspices of WIPO in collaboration with ARIPO and OAPI. OAPI is aided in accomplishing this objective by the Afripi project, launched in February 2020, which is supported by the European Union (EU) and the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to the tune of 17 million euros.

It is yet to be seen how the interchange of experiences and best practices will facilitate the proposed digital IP protection and exploitation strategy in OAPI Member States.

