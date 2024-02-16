The Angola Registry has modified its stance on deadline extensions for filing powers of attorney in trade mark opposition cases, refusing any late filings and deeming it irrelevant to discuss the merits of its decision.

The Registry's internal rules provide that extensions can only be requested once, for 30 or 60 days, as stated in their Circular No. 3/2022 from 21 February 2022. While not legally binding, these rules guide the Registry's decisions, and appealing unfavourable decisions appears challenging, potentially requiring a subsequent appeal to the Angola Supreme Court. As was the case in a recent matter where the Registry refused to accept a power of attorney, filed only 9 days after the deadline, due to difficulties with obtaining legalization. The Supreme Court accepted Adams & Adams' appeal and forced the Registry to reopen the matter.

Clients are strongly advised to promptly address all legal requirements concerning powers of attorney to meet filing deadlines in Angola IP matters.

