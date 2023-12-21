Countries in Northern Africa, including Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt have been increasing their focus on anti-counterfeiting and protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights.

A seminar, following on from previous events hosted by AfrIPI, was held in September 2023 in partnership with other international organizations to focus on enforcement of intellectual property rights and fight against counterfeiting. The seminar enabled open dialogue between various stakeholders to discuss effective strategies in detecting, monitoring, and investigating IP infringement and to find workable solutions for the destruction of seized goods in an environmentally sustainable manner including recycling seized goods for other uses.

