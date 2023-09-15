ARTICLE

Musk vs Zuckerberg: Trade Secrets And Confidentiality- The Nigerian Perspective Chris Ogunbanjo LP This article is not about the impending mixed martial arts duel between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerburg, but it sets the tone for the potential court battle between the two foes arising from an IP dispute.

Shein's RICO Lawsuit And The Role Of Responsible AI In Preventing Future Legal Controversies ENSafrica In July 2023, three independent designers filed a lawsuit in California against Shein, the popular online fashion retailer. They allege that Shein sold exact copies of their work which infringes their copyright...

Trade Mark Registrations v Company And Business Name Registrations ENSafrica In this article, we discuss a recent Nigerian court judgment that deals with a trade mark dispute: Sanofi S.A. v Sanofi Integrated Services Ltd, Sanofi Nigeria Enterprises Limited, Mrs Susan Namiji t/a Sanofi Nigeria Enterprise...

The Importance Of Trade Mark Law In Twitter's Rebranding To X ENSafrica In this article, we'll discuss Elon Musk's interesting decision to rebrand Twitter (which he purchased for a highly leveraged USD44-billion in October 2022), to X or X Corp.

Come On Barbie, Let's Go (TM) Party ENSafrica In this article, we'll be discussing the wonderful world of films, dolls and trade marks. And after that, we can have a little chat about trade mark oppositions, abbreviations and the importance of vowels.