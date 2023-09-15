South Africa:
MIP Podcast – The Trade Dress Code: Protection And Stopping Imitation
15 September 2023
Adams & Adams
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from South Africa
Come On Barbie, Let's Go (TM) Party
ENSafrica
In this article, we'll be discussing the wonderful world of films, dolls and trade marks. And after that, we can have a little chat about trade mark oppositions, abbreviations and the importance of vowels.