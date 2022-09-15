Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition has promulgated, in terms of Section 15A of the Merchandise Marks Act, 1941 as amended ("MMA"), the 2022 Rugby World Cup 7's as a "protected event". The event will be hosted in South Africa from the 9 -11 September 2022.

As a protected event, the use of the logos as depicted in Annexure 1 -2 or similar drawings which, might cause confusion with any trade, business, profession or occupation or event, or in connection with any trade mark, mark or trade description applied to goods, save where the use thereof is by the authority of Rugby South Africa is prohibited. A snippet of Annexure 1 -2 is depicted below.

