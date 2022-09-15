On 26 and 27 July, the second meeting of the ARIPO ad hoc sub-working group on geographical indications (GIs) took place in Harare, Zimbabwe. The meeting was attended (in person) by the representatives of the sub-working group from Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

Two consultants recruited by AfrIPI were also present. One consultant is tasked with assisting on legal aspects, such as – legal gap analysis and review of the existing protocol on GIs. The second consultant is tasked with focusing on the general needs assessment for managing GIs in the ARIPO region.

The aim of the sub-group of the ad hoc working group is to discuss a legal framework for the protection of GIs in respect of the ARIPO Member States.

Further meetings of the sub-group have been planned for 26 September and 27 October 2022.

